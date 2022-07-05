Ranveer Singh is learning Deepika Padukone's mother tongue for this reason

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in the US. The couple's videos have been shared widely by Indian fans. The pair were spotted enjoying musician Shankar Mahadevan's concert recently. Videos and photos of the two were shared by fans on social media which showed them dancing and singing along as Mahadevan crooned iconic numbers. Now a new video shows Deepika and Ranveer speaking at an event in San Jose, California hosted by the Konkani community.



Deepika's mother tongue is Konkani- a language spoken in western India and parts of south India. Deepika was one of the main guests at the event and videos show Ranveer joining his wife on stage at the event. Ranveer impressed the audience, comprising people mostly from the community, with his knowledge of the Konkani language. What's more the actor also revealed the reason why he has learnt the language. "I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding."

Deepika laughed and corroborated Ranveer's claim and said, "He comes up to me one day and says 'You know baby, I want to learn Konkani' and I fell for it that day and said that's really sweet. I hope I start learning Sindhi. He doesn't know Sindhi and can't go to a Sindhi convention. And then it came out in conversation over a period of time that it wasn't about him wanting to learn Konkani it was about I don't turn the children against him."

The convention saw Deepika conversing in the language. In another video, fans were heard yelling out “We love you” as the actress responded “I’m a married woman now. Behave” and started laughing.

Deepika and Ranveer were accompanied by her parents Prakash and Ujjala, and her sister Anisha on their US trip.

Deepika is currently working on three projects- 'Project K' opposite Prabhas, 'Pathan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's next opposite Hrithik Roshan.



Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Alia Bhatt.