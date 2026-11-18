Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar never shies away from speaking his mind, and now he has shared his thoughts on Lord Ram and his connection with Indians, beyond the religious aspect.

Expressing his view on Lord Ram, he said Ram is not just a matter of one person, but an idea, a morality, and a way of living. Speaking to the media at India’s Music Creator Economy event in Mumbai, the veteran writer shared his views on Lord Ram, who is considered sacred in the Hindu religion, despite being aware that his remarks could spark controversy and hurt the sentiments of people.



“Ram is not just a matter of a person. Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics. Ram is a certain morality. So, when you look at it and appreciate it, it will touch your heart,'' the veteran said.

Saying that his words could spark a debate, Akhtar did not hold back from sharing his view on Lord Ram’s place in Indian identity.

''Many people may get upset with me, but Ram is present in the blood of every Indian irrespective of their religion,” he said.

“It’s not one person. You personify him sometimes, but he is much larger than that. He is a way of life,” Akhtar added.

Change name to Ram Pal: Cleric slams as Javed Akhtar's hails Lord Ram



What Javed said soon invited backlash. Soon after the video was shared, Akhtar was slammed by All India Imam Association (AIAA) President Maulana Sajid Rashidi, who called him a businessman and an atheist who does not believe in any religion.

Accusing Javed of making such comment for commercial reasons, he said in an ANI video,'' Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn’t make such statements, who would buy his songs? I would like to point out that he has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion... Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram. So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting, and the 80% of the population who are Hindu might then accord you full respect and honour... You really ought to take a clear, straightforward stance so that the people on that side can truly respect you.''

Lord Ram and the Ramayana have been much in discussion, thanks to Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.



During the event, the veteran was asked whether he had watched Ramayana. Answering this, he said that he had yet to watch it. However, his daughter and director Zoya Akhtar has watched it and she praised the movie.