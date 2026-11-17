Beyoncé has officially become the first artist to receive 100 nominations in the history of the prestigious Grammy Awards. This remarkable achievement comes for the singer following the announcement of the 2027 Grammy nominees on Monday.

She has been recognised for 'Morning Dew (Donk)', which has been shortlisted in the Best R&B Solo Performance category.

About the Morning Dew (Donk)

The song was released on July 4 as part of the celebrations surrounding the 20th anniversary of her second solo studio album, 'B'Day', originally released in 2006. Although the track was previously unreleased, it was reportedly created during an earlier phase of her musical career.

Beyoncé co-wrote the song with Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon. She also worked with Williams on its production. The track later received additional versions, including a remix featuring her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

At the 2027 Grammys, 'Morning Dew (Donk)' will compete against Kehlani's 'Out the Window', Victoria Monét's 'Let Me', Jill Scott's 'Pressha' and Tems' 'What You Need' for Best R&B Solo Performance.

Beyoncé's Grammy legacy

Her association with the Grammy Awards began in 2000, when Destiny's Child received nominations for their hit song 'Bills, Bills, Bills'. The group eventually collected three Grammy wins before Beyoncé established herself as a solo performer.

Her first major success as a solo artist came with her debut album, 'Dangerously in Love', which earned her five Grammy Awards at the 2004 ceremony.

In 2023, Beyoncé became the most-awarded artist in Grammy history after taking her career tally to 32 wins. She surpassed the previous record of 31 held by classical conductor Georg Solti.

She made history once again in 2025 when she became the most-nominated artist in the awards' history. Her album 'Cowboy Carter' received 11 nominations for the 2025 Grammys, taking her total to 99 and putting her ahead of Jay-Z. The couple had previously shared the record with 88 nominations each.

In 2025, her 'Cowboy Carter' won Album of the Year and Best Country Album, while her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, 'II Most Wanted', received the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The three victories increased her career Grammy wins to 35.

About the 2027 Grammys

Other major nominations in the 2027 Grammys include British singer-songwriter Raye, who has emerged among the leading nominees, receiving 11 nods for her album 'This Music May Contain Hope', including recognition in the Songwriter of the Year category. Spanish singer Rosalía follows closely with nine nods.