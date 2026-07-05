/Beyoncé celebrates 20 Years of B'Day with long-awaited release of fan-favourite track

Beyoncé is widely regarded as one of the most culturally significant and influential artists. Her massive global popularity and being loved deeply by fans are driven by her unparalleled work ethic and exceptional live performances. The singer surprised fans with a special gift with the release of a new song to celebrate 20 years.

Beyoncé releases new song in two years

The superstar musician dropped “Morning Dew (Donk)", which she wrote with Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon and produced with Williams. The track, set to be included on the 20th anniversary edition of her sophomore album B’Day, starts a 60-day countdown to that reissue and her next birthday on September 4.

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“Morning Dew” was released with a black-and-white lyric video featuring old footage directed by Cliff Watts, who shot Beyoncé’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2007. “Morning Dew” is Beyoncé’s first new song since she released her Cowboy Carter country album in March 2024, which earned Beyoncé her first, long-awaited Album of the Year Grammy. Prior to her win, she was the most nominated female artist without a win in the category despite being the most-awarded artist in Grammy history.

B’Day was first released on Beyoncé’s 25th birthday, Sept. 4, 2006. It was her second No. 1 album, which sold more than 541,000 copies in its first week of release and includes hits like “Irreplaceable” and “Ring the Alarm". The track is a “special gift to her fans" and “is a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive", a release from Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment says.

Fans' reaction to Beyoncé's new release

Soon after Beyoncé's latest track, fans flooded social media platforms with their views. One user wrote, "I didn't like Donk, but this Morning Dew version with that chorus she added in is chiccc."

Another user wrote, "Translation of “MORNING DEW (DONK)” for you all… notice that she decided to drop precisely the song that references Prince just to stir things up."

"Beyoncé really woke up and chose chaos.No countdown, no warning—just dropped a new track and let the internet do the rest. Is MORNING DEW (DONK) already on repeat for you?", wrote third X user.

All about Beyoncé

Born in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé gained global fame in the late 1990s as the lead vocalist of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child, which produced iconic hits like Say My Name and Survivor. Discovered early on, the group became one of the best-selling female groups of all time.