/Beyonce escapes major mishap after car malfunctions mid-air during Cowboy Carter Tour

American singer Beyonce is in full swing with her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour, which commenced on April 28 in Inglewood. Beyonce was recently performing in her hometown Houston, but she had to face a scary situation in which a car malfunctioned and got stuck mid-air while she was performing a song. Several videos of the major incident have now been captured and circulated widely on social media.

Video of Beyonce being stuck mid-air gets viral sparking concern among fans

The 43-year-old singer and songwriter was performing her song 16 Carriages during her ongoing concert in Houston but got stuck in a suspended red car when the vehicle started to tilt in the air. This began when she was sitting on top of a red convertible as it started slanting. She was seen wearing a harness and holding onto one of the cables. She calmly said into the microphone stop several times, while she was suspended in the air.

Several fans grew concerned and many took to social media platforms to slam the organisers for being careful too. One user wrote, "I always thought that was a b***** stupid stunt, and production should have called it. Flying a car over thousands of people is mental. Well done to the crew". Another user wrote, 'Brave Beyonce was all smiles when they finally lowered her to the ground after her flying car unexpectedly titled mid-air during her concert in Houston!".

All about Cowboy Carter Tour

The Cowboy Carter Tour is the ongoing tenth concert tour by American singer and songwriter Beyoncé, in support of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter (2024). In 2024, she released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which led the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with eleven nominations and three winning categories, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

