/Enrique Iglesias adds second Mumbai show after record-breaking sell-out

After an overwhelming and unprecedented demand, EVA Live has officially announced a second, much-anticipated concert by multi-Grammy award-winning icon Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai. Following a record-breaking sell-out of the first show within just a few hours, this newly added performance will take place on Wednesday, 29th October 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

First show sells out in hours

The initial concert, scheduled for Thursday, 30th October 2025, at the same venue, witnessed an extraordinary and historic response from fans across the subcontinent, with all tickets completely sold out within mere hours of going live. This phenomenal sell-out highlights Enrique Iglesias's enduring popularity and the fierce loyalty of his Indian fanbase, marking his return after a thirteen-year break. Tickets are exclusively available on the District App.

Enrique grateful for Indian fans

“I’ve missed performing in India, the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world,” said Enrique Iglesias. “Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

Promoters celebrate historic response

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of EVA Live, added, “The response to Enrique Iglesias's first Mumbai show has been nothing short of phenomenal and truly