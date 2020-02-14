Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova become parents for the third time

It’s happy news for the family of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournika as they recently became proud parents to a baby girl.

The happy couple shared pictures of the baby as they showed her off to fans and followers.

This is the third child for the couple who have been together since 2001.

Enrique shared a photo of the newborn captioning it, “My sunshine”. Anna, too shared a photo of self with the baby as Enrique can be seen leaning and encircling the mother-daughter duo in a partial embrace.

The couple is already parents to two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.