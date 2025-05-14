Published: May 14, 2025, 08:16 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:16 IST

Story highlights The hit songmaker Enrique Iglesias will head to India soon, after a gap of 13 years, according to various reports.

Enrique Iglesias will be returning to India this year. He last performed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai last year. The Dubai show created a lot of curiosity for his Indian fans with many asking on the internet for the hit songmaker to return to India. It’s been 13 years since he last performed here.

A report in Hindustan Times claims, “Enrique will perform in Mumbai in October. An event company based in Gujarat is bringing him. This marks Enrique’s return to India after 13 years.”

His last visit to the country was in 2012 for a three-city tour across Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

In his earlier interviews, Enrique has called India “one of his favourite” places in the world. In 2019, Enrique had said that he “can’t wait to be back in India”. The singer took to Instagram to share a video from his previous trip to India where a fan followed his car to catch a glimpse of him.

Enrique Iglesias captioned the video: “One of my favourite places in the world! I love you #India… can’t wait to be back!! #Throwback.” The 50-year-old singer has previously toured India in 2004 and 2012.

India has become a hotbed for many international artists. In the last few months we have seen artists like Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Dutch DJ Tiësto, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, Dua Lipa and Alan Walker, among others perform in India.