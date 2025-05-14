Published: May 14, 2025, 03:15 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 03:15 IST

Story highlights Entertainment Hollywood Disney's newest live-action remake of popular children's story, Snow White, will now stream online. Find out details inside.

Disney has hopes of reviving interest in their latest live-action film, Snow White, with its digital release. The Rachel Zegler starrer didn’t work out its magic as it was released in theatres. The film got bogged down from the many statements that Rachel made about the original story losing its relevance and being irrelevant in today’s times.

If you missed out on watching the film when it released theatrically, here’s your chance to watch it online and the Disney film readies for its online release. In Snow White, Rachel Zegler stars as the original Disney princess in Snow White, the live-action remake of the classic Walt Disney Animation film.

A good thing about its digital release is that you can watch it at home without Disney+. Before it arrives on Disney’s streaming service, Snow White is available to buy or rent online on digital in 4K Ultra HD starting at $24.99 at Prime Video, Apple TV and elsewhere.

Here is the official trailer of Snow White:

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Snow White is expected to land on Disney+ when its theatrical run is over sometime in late June or early July. The streaming service is home to Marvel Studios films and TV series, including the entire Captain America and Avengers franchises, TV series such as Daredevil: Born Again, Ms. Marvel, among others.

Snow White is currently available in 4K Ultra HD is available digitally to rent for $24.99, or buy for $29.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms.

Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White follows Snow White (Rachel Zegler), a princess who flees her home after her stepmother orders a huntsman to kill her. She finds refuge in the middle of a forest with seven dwarves as they plan to liberate the kingdom from the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot).

The film also stars Andrew Burnap, Andrew Burnap, Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeremy Swift, Andy Grotelueschen, Ansu Kabia, Patrick Page and others.