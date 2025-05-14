Published: May 14, 2025, 03:05 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 03:05 IST

Janet Jackson is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards. The singer will also perform at the awards for the first time since 2018.

Janet is a 11-time American Music Awards winner over the course of her 50 years of a thriving music career. Her accolades also include a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honour, five Grammy awards, two Emmy wins and more. She is also one of only four artists to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in the 1980s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s, alongside Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and U2.

Janet Jackson’s Icon Award comes at a time as her song “Someone to Call My Lover” off her 2001 album All for You recently experienced a TikTok resurgence. The song returned to the Billboard charts, reaching No. 3 on the R&B digital songs chart.

Janet will also be seen shaking a leg with her fans during the next leg of her Vegas residency called Janet Jackson: Las Vegas, which launched in December 2024, with six shows taking place at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas from May 21-31.

Jackson previously received the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award in 2018, where she performed a medley of songs “Nasty,” “If” and “Throb” and delivered a speech in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

The 2025 American Music Awards will have Jennifer Lopez as its host. It will be held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 26.