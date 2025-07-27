/'All hell would break out': Trump to prosecute Beyonce, Oprah and Kamala Harris?

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy by calling for the prosecution of former Vice President Kamala Harris and several prominent American celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce, over alleged illegal payments made during the 2024 presidential campaign.

In a late-night Truth Social post from Scotland, where Trump is on a five-day visit, he claimed that Democrats paid celebrities millions of dollars in exchange for public endorsements of Harris. Trump alleged that Beyonce was paid $11 million to support Harris but never performed during a campaign event, leaving the stage to “a booing and angry audience.” He further claimed that Oprah Winfrey received $3 million in “expenses” and Reverend Al Sharpton was paid $600,000, despite doing “absolutely NOTHING.” However, Trump showed no proof that the Democratic campaign paid them to endorse him.



In the past, Oprah denied receiving any payment for endorsing Harris, saying her team covered production costs for a live-streamed event, which totaled around $1 million. “The people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were,” Oprah clarified. “End of story.”

Trump on his Truth Social wrote, “I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING! These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The accusations come as Trump faces criticism over his own handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Recently, The Hill reported that Trump dismissed ongoing investigations into Epstein as a politically motivated "con job" by Democrats designed to distract from his record.

Adding to the growing tension, Trump this week filed a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch, The Wall Street Journal (), its parent companies, and two journalists, following WSJ published what was allegedly a birthday letter from the president to Epstein.

The former president has a long history of clashing with media outlets and journalists. He previously threatened to sue several networks for what he called biased coverage, only to later strike lucrative settlement deals with ABC News and CBS News.