ODI World Cup 2023: Watch Shakib and Mehidy rattle Afghanistan in Bangladesh's six-wicket win

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with the ball as Bangladesh won their opening game of ODI World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Thanks to the spinners, Afghanistan were restricted to 156 in 37.2 despite getting a good start in the powerplay. The Bangladesh skipper took three wickets for 30 runs in his nine overs, going at just 3.75 runs per over while Miraz took 3/25 in his nine overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave a decent start to Afghans, scoring 47 runs in 8.1 overs before Shakib came on to dismiss Zadran for 22. He tossed the ball up which the batter skied and Tanzid Hasan made no mistake in the field. Have a look at the wicket here:

Rahmat Shah and Gurbaz then added 36 runs for the second wicket before Shakib took Rahmat out as well. Mehidy struck next with the wicket of Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi as the side slipped to 112/3 in 24.4 overs. After Gurbaz (47) fell victim to Mustafizur Rahman, Afghan innings lost all the steam. Have a look at the wickets here:

For Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Zadran scored 22 each apart from Gurbaz's 47 while Rahmat and Shahidi scored 18 each. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam took two wickets while Mustafizur and Taskin Ahmed took one each apart from Shakib and Mehidy's six.

Chasing 157, Bangladesh made quick work of the target, winning it in 34.4 overs with six wickets left. For the Bangla Tigers, Mehidy shone with the bat as well - scoring 57 at number three and winning the Player of the Match award. Apart from him, Najmul Hossain Shanto also scored an unbeaten 59 off 83.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai took one wicket each for Afghanistan while Tanzid Hasan was run out.

