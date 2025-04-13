“They won the game in the powerplay.” That was Sanju Samson’s honest admission after Rajasthan Royals faced a crushing nine-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. RCB chased down a total of 173 with ease, getting over the line with 15 balls to spare and extending their dominant run in IPL 2025.

On a pitch that offered grip and slowness in the first innings, Rajasthan put up what looked like a strong total of 172. Samson felt his team had something to fight with. “After losing the toss on a slow wicket, 170-odd was a really good score. It was hard to bat in the powerplay,” he said.

But RCB’s batters had different plans. Phil Salt came out hard, smashing 65 runs off just 33 balls and putting the Rajasthan bowlers under pressure right from the start. Once Salt departed, Virat Kohli took control and calmly anchored the chase with his 100th T20 half-century.

'Wicket was not easy to bat'

“Knew Salt and Kohli would come hard at us. They won the game in the powerplay,” Samson added, admitting the match had slipped away early.

Fielding too became a concern for Rajasthan, as dropped catches gave RCB added chances. But Samson refused to stress on those mistakes. “They also dropped our catches, we also dropped theirs. It is okay, they batted better. Have to give it to RCB, their intent was better.”

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar acknowledged Kohli’s impact. “The wicket was not easy to bat, we targeted 150-170. The way VK bhai rotated the strike was special.”

Devdutt Padikkal, who stayed unbeaten on 40 and added 83 with Kohli, said the side will look to carry this form into their next home game against Punjab Kings on April 18. “We are in a good mindset,” Samson concluded. “People have admitted their mistakes. We have to put this game behind us and come back fresh.”