Adelaide, Australia

Cricket greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ricky Ponting shared contrasting views over Rohit Sharma’s demotion in the batting order in the ongoing Pink-Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. While the former India captain backed Rohit’s call to play at six, arguing there was no need to break Rahul-Jaiswal's stand at the top after what they did in Perth, Ponting disagrees, saying Rohit could end up batting at number six for the rest of his Test career, something, given his age, doesn’t fit well for him and the team.

Advertisment

Rohit missed the BGT opener in Perth for personal reasons, later re-linking with the Indian Team midway into the first Test. With him back in the side as the captain and batter for the second Test, Rohit sacrificed his opening slot for KL Rahul, who enjoyed his marathon partnership (202) with young Jaiswal in the second innings in Perth, laying the foundation for a massive lead, which eventually helped India draw first blood in the series.

In Adelaide, Rahul opened and scored a gritty 37 off 67 balls, second-highest after Nitish Reddy’s 42, while Rohit, batting at six, where he averages the most in Tests outside of the top two, was dismissed cheaply for just three.

ALSO READ: BGT 2024/25: Jasprit Bumrah stuns Steve Smith yet again as Rishabh Pant clutches brilliant catch - WATCH

Advertisment

Like how India got folded on 150 in the first innings in Perth, they suffered a similar fate here at the Adelaide Oval, getting all out on 180 inside the first two sessions on day one.

“The previous Test, you have a 200-run partnership between Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. You don't want to break that, they have that momentum and confidence. Besides, Rohit Sharma hasn't played any serious cricket for more than a month, the last time he played for India was November 3, we are at December 6,” Gavaskar said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“Clearly, it was required that he would be able to see what was happening, the pink ball isn't easy to play, India hasn't played a pink-ball test in maybe 2-3 years, so dropping himself down the order was, to me, a correct move,” the former India great added.

Advertisment

Punter disagrees with Sunny

Meanwhile, the former Australia captain Ricky Ponting disagreed with Gavaskar, saying regardless of how well Rahul played in Perth, Rohit should have never compromised on his batting position and should have opened instead of demoting himself to number six.

“I actually disagree with what Sunny (Gavaskar) said. I feel he should've come back in the side and open the batting. KL Rahul has been a fringe player around this team for a number of years. Yes, he got his chance and he played in Perth.

“But what it seems to be now is that Rohit Sharma is going to spend the rest of his career down the order Because KL Rahul has played well, Shubman Gill looked good in the first innings, so he looks certain.

“The only spot for Rohit Sharma in the side now is no.6 and that might be where he stays for the rest of his career,” Ponting explained.

Ponting, however, revealed that Rohit's decision to come back and bat at number six knowing his record against Australia Down Under hasn’t been impressive surprised him.

“He is a class player, although his record isn't that good against Australia. I think he has only made one century against Australia. The captain coming back in, and batting in the middle, was a bit of an eye-opener, but those are the decisions that a captain has to make,” Ponting noted.

(With inputs from agencies)