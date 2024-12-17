Gabba, Brisbane

Weather conditions and 98 overs on the final day will decide the fate of the third BGT Test between Australia and India at the Gabba. With rain playing spoilsport for the fourth straight day in Brisbane, the overhead conditions predicted for the fifth day too looks gloomy. Due to countless interruptions during the past two days (third and fourth) and considering the first day getting washed out (with only 13.2 overs bowled), only 198 overs have been bowled, with India trailing behind by 193 runs in the first innings.

Though the only day left in this Test is unlikely to produce a result with two innings remaining, the chances of play getting underway and any team pushing for a potential result, let alone all 98 overs being bowled, are highly unlikely.

This situation would lead to the Gabba Test ending in a draw and both teams entering the Boxing Day Test with one win each.

Will it rain on day five in Brisbane?

Per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, several rain interruptions will highlight day five of the Gabba Test, with showers expected to stop play during late morning or afternoon hours.

"High chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe,” Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

While only 13.2 overs were possible on day one, day two saw the most action, including Travis Head’s second successive hundred against India; whereas, on day three and day four, partial cricket took place, with only 58 overs possible on Tuesday (Dec 17).

In case of no interruption on day five, Australia will aim to wrap up India’s innings at the earliest, looking to pile up on the lead and give them a handy target to chase within two sessions or less. Although the chances of things falling in place just for them are minute, considering India’s pace attack can also pull off an upset and dismiss them early and make the game out of it, a definite result looks like a far-fetched dream.

Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling coach Daniel Vettori reflected on how the Aussie quicks coped with regular interruptions and Josh Hazlewood’s absence on day four, who got ruled out of the ongoing Test and perhaps the remainder of the series with a side strain.

"The weather, in terms of the breaks, allowed Mitch and Patty to come back on multiple occasions whereas if we'd played out the full 90 overs it would have been a lot tougher to manage.

"We always have the luxury of Nathan and his ability to bowl a lot of overs. So that alleviated a bit of the concern but it's always a tough one with a world-class bowler being out,” Vettori said.

(With inputs from agencies)