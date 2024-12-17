Brisbane, Australia

Day four at the Gabba in Brisbane was just about two things – rain playing spoilsport every hour and how Team India’s tail helped them avoid the follow-on. Though rain interruptions caused countless delays on Tuesday (Dec 17), what brought smiles to the faces of the Indian players and fans in attendance was Akash Deep’s four over the gully off Pat Cummins, crashing Australia’s hopes of enforcing a follow-on as a draw looks a possibility in third BGT Test.

With India reduced to 213 for nine following Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal on 77, the visitors needed over 30 runs to avoid the follow-on with Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep batting. Despite how the Aussie pace quick (Cummins and Mitchell Starc) looked threatening, the Indian tailenders ensured they weren’t giving up without a fight.

The pair added 39 runs for the final wicket, with both (Bumrah and Akash) enjoying hitting Cummins for a massive six, cheering up the dressing room.

However, when India needed less than four runs to cut the 200-plus deficit, Akash Deep played a cut short over the gully, which saw India reduce the trail to fewer than 200, with everyone, including Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrating loudly. The fans also enjoyed knowing India will not bat again on day five of the third Test, which looks likely to end in a draw.

Watch the Video here –

India is unlikely to lose at Gabba but batting disappoints again

India has managed to cross the 200-run mark in the first innings for the first time on this tour Down Under, scoring 252 for nine at stumps on day four. Though countless rain interruptions should be credited for breaking Australia’s momentum over two days, the experts, fans, and dressing room know of India’s batting failure.

KL Rahul and Jadeja saved India’s grace in the first innings, with scores of 84 and 77, respectively, but the failure of others to live up to the expectations has caused India dearly.

Meanwhile, after the Perth heroics where Jaiswal scored his maiden Test ton Down Under, he has gifted his wicket early on since. While Shubman Gill’s poor shot selection has added salt to the injury, and not to forge Virat and Rohit’s poor run with the bat, and how Cummins has got the better of Rishabh Pant since the Pink-Ball game.

Though Nitish Reddy’s contributions at the lower end of the innings have somewhat helped India revive from dire situations, he is not expected to bail his team out of trouble every time.

With only one day remaining in the third Test, the chances of any team winning from here look improbable.

