Adelaide, Australia

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Rohit Sharma-led team following their defeat in second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test on Sunday (Dec 8). India lost the Adelaide day-night match by 10 wickets as Australia equalled five-Test series 1-1.

Advertisment

Gavaskar said that the players need to practice and the optional session should only be at captain or coach's discretion.

Also Read: 'That's what happened...,' India skipper Rohit Sharma points out reason for Adelaide loss

“You have to give yourself a chance to get into rhythm. You haven't got runs, your bowlers haven't got rhythm. The optional practice should only be depended on captain and coach. The coach can say, ‘hey, you got 150 or you bowled 40 overs in the match, you don’t need to come to practice'. They should be the one giving the options, not the players. If it is left to the players, they will certainly say, ‘no, I will be staying in my room’,” said Gavaskar to Star Sports following the match.

Advertisment

“That's not what Indian cricket is. It's an honour, privilege to be playing for India, and I counted the number of days they would be here; 57 days is what they will be here for. 25 days for five Tests, two days for PM's XI match, so they got 30 days of off. They got one extra day in Perth, they are getting two days here. So my request to them is to please come here and practice,” he added.

In Australia, India have failed to cross 200 three times in four innings - showing their struggle with the bat. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his debut in Perth Test, has been the top scorer for India in all those three innings where they failed to touch 200.

India's failure with the bat is becoming more and more evident with the team not able to cross 200-run mark in first innings of the four of the previous Tests they have played.

Advertisment

The third Test is scheduled to be played at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane from December 14.