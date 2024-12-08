Adelaide, Australia

India skipper Rohit Sharma lamented team's performance with the bat after a crushing 10-wicket loss in second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test on Sunday (Dec 8). India lost the match two hours into the third day of the Test after scoring only 180 and 175 across two innings in the day-night Adelaide match.

"When you come to Australia, I feel the best chance of winning a Test match is by putting runs on the board," he said after the loss.

"We were 30-40 runs short with the bat in the first innings. And then there were opportunities when Australia were batting and we failed to take those chances [Travis Head was dropped on 78; he made 140]. And obviously when you miss those chances, it is never easy and it's not going to be easy. The opposition will always make you pay for it and that's what happened. And then in the second innings as well, we thought the conditions were better. Again, we were not good enough with the bat," added Rohit.

India's failure with the bat is becoming more and more evident with the team not able to cross 200-run mark in first innings of the four of the previous Tests they have played. Out of those four games two were at home against New Zealand.

In Australia, India have failed to cross 200 three times in four innings - further showing their struggle with the bat. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his debut in Perth Test, has been the top scorer for India in all those three innings where they failed to touch 200.

After the loss, the five-Test series stands equal at 1-1 with the third match scheduled to be played at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane from December 14.