India player Virat Kohli knocked off another ODI record during the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia on Mar 4 in Dubai. Kohli took two catches while India were bowling and surpassed former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting for most catches as a fielder in ODIs.

Kohli, who had previously gone past Mohammed Azharuddin to become the best Indian fielder in ODIs, now has 161 ODI catches to his name—second only to former Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene.

Here's the list of fielders with most catches in ODIs:

1. Mahela Jayawardene: 218 catches in 443 ODI innings

2. Virat Kohli: 161 catches in 298 ODI innings

3. Ricky Ponting: 160 catches in 372 ODI innings

4. Mohd. Azharuddin: 156 catches in 332 ODI innings

5. Ross Taylor: 142 catches in 232 ODI innings

Australia set India 265 to win

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India. The decision was proven wrong quickly as Mohammed Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck off nine balls.



Travis Head, India's nemesis in recent ICC tournaments, then took on the India attack and especially Shami as he hit the bowler for four fours in an over.

Rohit then did what former spinner Ravi Ashwin had advised on his YouTube channel a day prior to the match. The skipper handed the ball to mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, and he dismissed Head on the very first ball.

Australia finished the first powerplay of 10 overs at 63/2 with Head making 39 off them off just 33 balls, including five fours and two sixes. At the half-way mark of the innings, i.e., 25 overs, Australia were 125/3 with Smith looking fluent.

With Shami dismissing Smith on 73, Australia were bundled out for 264 in 49.3 overs. For India, Shami took 3/48 while Jadeja and Chakaravarthy picked two wickets apiece.