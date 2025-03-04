Aussie skipper Steve Smith top scored for his team against India in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Mar 4, but his dismissal was rather a lame one. After being on the crease for 95 deliveries and scoring 73 runs, Smith missed a juicy full-toss ball from Shami on the stumps and was clean-bowled.

The wicket came in the 37th over at a time when Australia were looking good for a score of 300. The dismissal, which came with Australia two short of 200, sparked a little collapse as the Kangaroos were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs. Have a look at the dismissal below:

Smith had survived a close call in the 14th over as well when the ball, after he defended, rolled back to hit the stumps, but the bails didn't dislodge.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India. The decision was proven wrong quickly as Mohammed Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck off nine balls.

Travis Head, India's nemesis in recent ICC tournaments, then took on the India attack and especially Shami as he hit the bowler for four fours in an over.

Rohit then did what former spinner Ravi Ashwin had advised on his YouTube channel a day prior to the match. The skipper handed the ball to mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, and he dismissed Head on the very first ball.

Australia finished the first powerplay of 10 overs at 63/2 with Head making 39 off them off just 33 balls, including five fours and two sixes. At the half-way mark of the innings, i.e., 25 overs, Australia were 125/3 with Smith looking fluent.

For India, Shami was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 3/48, while Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with two wickets each.