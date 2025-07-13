Trump threatens 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico, escalating trade tensions

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to slap 30 per cent tariffs on imports from both the European Union and Mexico starting August 1, reigniting fears of a fresh wave of trade conflict with key allies.

As per Reuters, the warning was delivered in letters Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The dramatic move marks an escalation in what has been a rocky year of negotiations between the US and some of its largest trading partners. Trump, who has previously relied on tariffs to extract trade concessions, appears determined to ramp up pressure again.

EU, Mexico call tariffs unfair and disruptive

Both the European Union and Mexico quickly pushed back against the threat, describing the proposed 30 per cent tariffs as unfair and disruptive to established supply chains.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that the move would damage essential transatlantic commerce. “Such tariffs would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic,” she said, as quoted by Reuters.

She added the EU would continue to seek a negotiated settlement but would also “take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests,” including considering proportionate countermeasures.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also struck a defiant but measured tone, saying she believed an agreement could still be reached. “I’ve always said that in these cases, what you have to do is keep a cool head,” she told local media, reaffirming that Mexico would defend its sovereignty in negotiations.

Broader tariff offensive

Reuters reported that Trump didn’t stop with the EU and Mexico. In the past week, his administration sent similar letters to 23 other trading partners—including Canada, Japan and Brazil—proposing blanket tariff rates from 20 per cent up to 50 per cent.

These new tariff threats come on top of existing sectoral tariffs: the US already charges 50 per cent on steel and aluminium imports and 25 per cent on autos. Trump’s letter clarified the new 30 per cent rate was “separate” from these existing measures.

While the administration set an August 1 deadline for the threatened tariffs to take effect, Trump suggested countries still had time to negotiate to avoid them. Analysts noted he has a history of using aggressive tariff threats as leverage before pulling back.

Politics and trade deficits

The justification for the tariff hikes has varied. In his letter to the EU, Trump demanded that Europe remove its own tariffs to help reduce the US trade deficit. “The European Union will allow complete, open market access to the United States, with no tariff being charged to us,” he wrote, arguing for reciprocal treatment.

Mexico’s letter singled out the cross-border drug trade. Trump criticised Mexico’s efforts to stop cartels smuggling fentanyl, blaming the country for failing to prevent North America from becoming what he described as a “narco-trafficking playground.”

Reuters noted that while Trump’s letter to Mexico proposed a 30 per cent tariff rate, the threat to Canada was even steeper at 35 per cent, despite data showing fentanyl seizures at the Canadian border are minimal compared to the US-Mexico border.

Markets watching closely

The new tariff threats come despite the US stock market recently hitting record highs. Analysts told Reuters that Trump is betting on the resilience of the American economy to weather any short-term turbulence caused by a trade war.

But there is real concern among business leaders and trade experts that a new wave of tariffs could undermine supply chains, raise costs for consumers, and prompt retaliatory measures.

Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament’s trade committee, told Reuters that the EU should consider countermeasures as soon as Monday, calling Trump’s approach “a slap in the face for the negotiations.”

Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, warned the move risked triggering a tariff spiral reminiscent of the trade war with China. “US and Chinese tariffs went up together and they came back down again. Not all the way down, but still down together,” he said.

Billions in new revenue, but diplomatic strain

Despite the diplomatic fallout, the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policy has delivered new customs revenue. According to US Treasury data cited by Reuters, customs duties revenue topped $100 billion in the federal fiscal year through June.

However, it has also strained relations with close allies. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba recently said Tokyo needed to reduce its dependence on the US. Some European allies have even begun exploring alternatives to US-made weapons systems in response to Washington’s hardball trade tactics.

Trump’s latest tariff threats underscore his willingness to play tough on trade as he seeks leverage for new deals. But with an August 1 deadline looming and negotiations with partners still ongoing, the world will be watching to see whether this is genuine policy or another high-stakes negotiating tactic.