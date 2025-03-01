Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview on Friday (Feb 28) said he won't apologise for an extraordinary clash with President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in the day.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky was nothing short of a disaster as the two leaders clashed in an exchange that played out before the world's media. Zelensky also left without a minerals deal which would have been a significant step towards a US-brokered peace between Ukraine and Russia to end their war that has dragged on for more than three years.

"I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I'm not sure that we did something bad," Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News when asked about apologising to Trump.

Zelensky had travelled to the US to rally support against Russia amid Washington's change of stance on the war.

After Trump came to power, a shift in the balance of power and changing alliances was seen as he is aggressively pushing his war-ending agenda, siding with Russia.

But what happened during Zelensky's visit was unexpected: Trump ejected Zelensky from the White House, accusing him of being "not ready" for peace talks with Russia.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Zelensky in the Oval Office. During the ugly clash, they accused him of not being "thankful" for US help in the three-year war.

They told the Ukrainian president that without US assistance Ukraine would have been conquered by Russia. Trump said the wartime leader was in no position to negotiate.

"You don't have the cards right now. You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty," he said.

Trump wrote on social media later that Zelensky "can come back when he is ready for peace". Zelensky departed the White House shortly after the post.

'It will be difficult for us'

Later during the Fox News interview, Zelensky agreed that America's support was needed during the war. He admitted that it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to hold off Russian forces without American support.

"It will be difficult for us," Zelensky said.

"That's why I'm here. That's why we speak about the future negotiations. It will be difficult without your support," the Ukrainian leader said.

He further mentioned that he believed Kyiv's relationship with the US could be salvaged.

"Of course" the relationship between the wartime allies can be fixed, Zelensky said during the interview.

The Ukrainian leader added that he does not want to lose the US as a partner, adding that he wants Trump to be "really more on our side".

