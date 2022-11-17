Wisconsin car attack: Darrell Brooks, man who killed six in Christmas parade gets life in prison, no release 

A judge on Wednesday (November 16), sentenced life in prison with no release for the man who killed six and injured several when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade.

The incident took place on November 21, 2021, when the man drove over the parade in his red Ford Escape in downtown Waukesha. Six were killed including an 8-year-old child. Several others were severely injured.

The judge sentenced Darrell Brooks Jr. 40, on 76 charges, including six of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Jennifer Dorrow, Waukesha County Circuit Judge, rejected all arguments from him and his family claiming that his mental illness made him do this, AP reported.

Each homicide carried a mandatory life sentence but no death penalty. The judge concluded 762 years in prison for Brooks. The gallery applauded as Dorrow announced the life sentences.

It was found that on November 21, Brooks left his house in anger after having a fight with his ex-girlfriend.

"Frankly, Mr. Brooks, no one is safe from you,” Dorrow said. “This community can only be safe if you are behind bars for the rest of your life. ... You left a path of destruction, chaos, death, injury and panic as you drove seven or so blocks through the Christmas parade."

However, before the judge handed the life sentences, Brooks claimed that he's been mentally ill since he was a child and that the incident that took place was not intentional. Rambling over his growing up with no father, poor, hungry and physically abused, he said that he has been dealing with illness all his life. In court, his mother and grandmother tried to persuade Dorrow to place Brooks in a mental institution rather than in prison. His grandmother claimed that Brooks had bipolar disorder and whatever that happened was not intentional. His mother, Dawn Woods tried persuading the judge to let Brooks receive treatment in prison.

Dorrow before handing the sentences said that she doesn't believe that Brooks is suffering from any mental illness. She said that four psychologists who evaluated him said that he suffers from an antisocial personality but not a mental illness. She added that whatever Brooks did was in anger and rage.

Offering his apologies to all the victims and to their families, Brooks said, " I want you to know that not only am I sorry for what happened, I’m sorry that you could not see what’s truly in my heart,” he said. “That you cannot see the remorse that I have."

A day prior to the hearing, Dorrow spent an entire day listening to the dozens of victims and their families to sentence Brooks maximum possible sentence.

(With inputs from agencies)

