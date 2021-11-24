Wisconsin car attack death toll rises to six as injured child dies

An eight-year-old child died in hospital as the death toll rose to six in the Wisconsin Christmas parade incident after an SUV rammed into people on Sunday in Waukesha.

The alleged perpetrator Darrell Brooks was charged with intentional homicide and faces murder charges. Four people had died earlier in the incident and several were injured as reports said some are still critical in hospital.

The police are still investigating the motive behind the criminal act as Brooks faces a prolonged life sentence. Brooks has reportedly been arrested earlier including domestic abuse.

Police said an officer had fired in the air in an attempt to stop Brooks as he sped away.

Police said Brooks, 39, acted alone while finding no evidence of a terrorist act. The judge set the bail for Brooks at $5 million. He was reportedly released earlier in November in another case on a $1,000 cash bond.

Brooks was arrested soon after the incident as the victims were rushed to the hospital. The Pope sent his condolences as the incident stunned the nation.

At least 18 children were treated after the incident as reports claimed at least six were critical. The children were admitted in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit(ICU) as the hospital provided mental health support to the affected families.

