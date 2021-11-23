Already involved in a case, Wisconsin parade carnage suspect to be charged with homicide

In the Wisconsin’s Christmas parade carnage case, the police on Monday said that the suspect, who drove a speeding SUV into dozens of people at the event, was earlier involved in a domestic disturbance.

Now, the accused will be charged with homicide for the five people killed in the incident. It was not terror-related, said authorities.

Also Read: At least 5 dead, 40 injured after SUV runs over crowd at a parade in Wisconsin; suspect taken into custody

In a briefing, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said, "We have information that the suspect, prior to the incident, was involved in a domestic disturbance."

The person in custody is 39-year-old Darrell E Brooks, Thompson added.

In the Sunday's carnage, 48 people, including two children, were injured. In investigation, the FBI is assisting local police.

In the search for online court records showed a recent case, which is open, involving a person named Darrell Brooks.

Also Read: 44% Americans don't want children, say the world is too 'bleak'

As per the documents of the court, Brooks is charged with restricting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping and battery. Earlier this month, a $1,000 cash bond was posted, the records showed.

In a statement detailing the pending charges against Brooks on Monday, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office said it was conducting an internal review of the decision involving Brook's bail recommendation.

Children's Wisconsin hospital officials said on Monday that they treated 18 children, including six, who remained in critical condition and three in serious condition. The rest were released.

(With inputs from agencies)