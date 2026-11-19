Estonia's Ambassador to India, Kristi Karelsohn, on Thursday (Nov 19) said that the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will open up significant opportunities for businesses in both markets, particularly in digital services, information technology, cybersecurity and Indian food and pharmaceutical exports.

Speaking at the WION India-EU FTA Summit, Karelsohn said Estonia, which has a services-driven economy rather than a large manufacturing base, expects its companies to benefit particularly from improved access to India's digital economy.

"Estonia has always been a huge believer in open economies, open markets. We've always supported all the FTAs that are currently concluded by the EU, for all the EU member states as a common market," she said.

Explaining the potential gains for Estonian businesses, she said digital technology and IT would be among the key sectors to benefit from the agreement.

"For Estonian companies, I would see the main gain for the services sector, namely digital technology, IT sector," Karelsohn said.

She highlighted how the agreement could help create a common framework for businesses by reducing regulatory costs, procedural hurdles and differences in technical requirements across countries.

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According to her, the FTA's provisions on services and digital trade could make it easier for companies to operate across markets.

She specifically pointed to opportunities in e-signatures, e-authentication and cybersecurity-oriented services, saying Estonian companies could gain market share as barriers to digital trade are reduced.

Indian spices, pharmaceuticals among products expected to gain

While digital services are a major focus for Estonia, Karelsohn said the agreement would also create opportunities for Indian goods entering the Estonian market. Asked which Indian products could benefit from lower trade barriers, she identified spices, food products, pharmaceuticals, medical products and herbal products as key areas.

"Thinking about Indian goods in the Estonian market, I think the first one that comes to mind is really spices, other food products," she said. She noted that Indian restaurants and food businesses already have a presence across European countries, creating opportunities for Indian food exporters. Karelsohn also identified pharmaceuticals, natural products and herbal goods as sectors that could benefit from improved market access. The ambassador added that Estonia also exports premium food and beverages, suggesting that the agreement could create opportunities for businesses on both sides.

'We need each other': Estonia's envoy on India-EU FTA

Karelsohn described the conclusion of the India-EU FTA as an important signal at a time of global uncertainty and shifting economic relationships.

She said the agreement, which had been in the making for nearly two decades, demonstrated how countries could come together despite an unpredictable international environment.

"This shows the world that in this very unstable, unpredictable environment that we are living currently, we actually came together and finished the deal that was in the making for almost 20 years by now," she said.