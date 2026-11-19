German luxury cars may already have a strong market in India, but the bigger automotive opportunity from the India-EU Free Trade Agreement could lie in the parts that go into making them. German Ambassador Dr Jasper Wieck told WION that the proposed deal would allow Indian and European manufacturers to exchange more components and production parts, making their cars more competitive in global markets.

Speaking at the WION India-EU FTA Summit on Thursday (Nov 19), Wieck said the agreement would benefit consumers as well as manufacturers, with better access to competitively priced products and more integrated supply chains.

Responding to a question from WION's Siddhant Sibal about what the deal would mean for Germany's automobile industry, Wieck said German carmakers were already well established in India and were manufacturing and selling vehicles in the country without tariffs.

That, he suggested, was not where the biggest change would come from.

Why auto components could be the big winner

"The big thing are components, are production parts," Wieck said, pointing to the scope for a much larger exchange of automotive components, spare parts and production materials between the two economies.

He argued that manufacturers in India and Europe would be able to source the best and more competitively priced inputs from each other. This would help integrate their supply chains, reduce costs and improve the competitiveness of their finished products.

The benefits would not stop at the two markets, either. According to Wieck, stronger cooperation could help Indian and German manufacturers increase exports to third countries.

He also expects the re-export of vehicles and automotive products from India to Germany to grow.

Will Indian consumers benefit?

Wieck said the impact of the agreement should be measured not just by what companies gain, but also by what ordinary consumers get.

"First of all, before we talk about the benefits of companies, let's talk about the benefits for the people, for the consumers, for the citizens, who can buy products at less expensive prices," he said.

He added that more competitive production could support jobs while giving consumers access to products at lower prices.

German Ambassador's message on India-EU FTA in Hindi

Asked by Sibal to sum up his assessment of the agreement in Hindi, Wieck responded: "India EU FTA bahut acha hai."