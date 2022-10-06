WATCH: Swedish politician cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women

Abir Al-Sahlani, who is a Swedish member of the European Parliament, cut her hair during a speech in the European Union assembly to stand in solidarity with anti-government protests in Iran.

Violent demonstrations have been taking place in Iran over the custodial death of Mahsa Amini. The morality police in the nation had imprisoned the 22-year-old for allegedly wearing a headscarf in an "improper" way.

In the parliament in Strasbourg, France, the Iraqi-born Abir Al-Sahlani said on Tuesday evening: "Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you."

In the video, Abir is seen snipping off her ponytail with a pair of scissors. While cutting it, she said "Jin, Jiyan, Azadi" (Kurdish for "Woman, Life, Freedom")

This is not the first incident, leading French actresses including Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of hair. Residents in Iran, including young school girls, are protesting against the Islamist regime.

After Amini's death, Iran's clerical rulers faced the biggest nationwide unrest in years. Protests have spread abroad including London, Paris, Rome and Madrid.

Notably, Amnesty International said on Thursday that at least 82 people have been killed by Iranian security forces in the city of Zahedan in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province since protests erupted there on September 30.

