Asia Pacific may lose title as world's largest travel region post-pandemic

The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, from the scenic splendour of Bali to the energetic city life of Singapore. For much of the past ten years, the Asia Pacific area has held the distinction of the world's largest tourism region because of these idyllic vacation sites and the region's strong economy.

Air travel in the Asia Pacific is still low compared to pre-pandemic levels because governments like China and Japan are somewhat sluggish to remove Covid entrance restrictions.

By the end of 2022, according to a new analysis from global travel industry experts at the Centre for Aviation (CAPA), Europe will overtake the Asia Pacific as the world's top travel area.

According to CAPA, aviation in the Asian Pacific area is still 45 per cent lower than it was before the pandemic. This is despite the region formerly making up more than a third of all international passenger travel.

In the meanwhile, according to CAPA, 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels have been reached in terms of European air travel, even after taking into consideration the ongoing effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

3.38 billion people travelled through airports in the Asia Pacific region in 2019. In contrast, ACI Asia-Pacific, an industry group that represents airports in the area, predicts that by the end of 2022, 1.84 billion people will have gone through the region's travel hubs.

Also Read: Hong Kong to give away 500,000 complementary air tickets in an attempt to lure tourists

According to ACI Asia-Pacific and CAPA, the "zero-Covid" border policy of China and the gradual easing of travel restrictions in Japan are major contributors to this delayed recovery. On October 11, Japan will formally reopen to visitors.

The Asia Pacific won't fully resume its pre-pandemic travel levels until the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to CAPA's prediction.

In order to promote travel recovery, CAPA calls for the "harmonisation of international travel rules," and "political commitments towards openness and freedom of movement," as well as a continuing vaccination campaign.

(with inputs from agencies)