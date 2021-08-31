Watch: Son interrupts New Zealand minister’s interview, waves phallic carrot

In what turned out to be another embarrassing moment for a public figure in New Zealand, son of a cabinet minister interrupted her live TV interview, which was being held on video call, by entering the room excitedly along with a phallic carrot.

Watch:

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021 ×

Carmel Sepuloni, the minister for social development, is the latest victim in the country after New Zealand’s COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins recently made 'Spread your legs' error while updating the country live on the coronavirus outbreak.

Sepuloni was giving a live Zoom interview to Radio Samoa when the incident occurred. When the interview was underway, her grinning son entered the room by opening the door behind her while holding a deformed carrot he had found in groceries at home.

Watch: Bolivian couple marry atop majestic Illimani mountain

The incident made several people burst out in laughter in the video and elsewhere. It has gone viral and has already got 61,800 views.

The video is a top-shelf addition to the home online interviews gone horribly wrong list because of interruption by irrepressible children spending more time at home, all thanks to lockdown imposed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Number of organ transplants dip as COVID-19 grips world

With a video of the incident, Sepuloni tweeted, “That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!”