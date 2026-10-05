/Viral gaffe: Trump mixes up India and Brazil in social post attacking us voting speed

US President Donald Trump has claimed in a social media post that 125 million people voted in the “first round of India's Presidential Election,” confusing India with Brazil, whose first-round voting took place on Sunday (Oct 4). In the post, signed "President DJT," Trump wrote that results arrived shortly after voting closed on the same day. He contrasted this with Detroit, Philadelphia, California and other US cities and states, where he said counting "will often take weeks" with far smaller numbers. He wrote "Rig, I mean, calculate" and concluded that "Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!"

The president is chosen indirectly by an electoral college made up of elected members of Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The last such election was held in July 2022, when Droupadi Murmu was elected, and the next is not due until 2027.

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Brazil, by contrast, held the first round of its general election on Sunday (Oct 4), with voters electing a president among other offices. Brazil uses a nationwide electronic voting system, and results are typically available within hours of polls closing. If no presidential candidate wins a majority, the top two advance to a runoff. The scale of the turnout Trump cited is more consistent with Brazil's electorate than with any Indian presidential process.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the integrity of US elections, and his post follows that pattern. Election officials in the US have said that the pace of vote counting varies by state, depending on factors such as mail-in ballot rules, deadlines for receiving ballots and verification procedures. Some states process ballots well before election day, while others are legally barred from doing so.