/Trump to resume Iran bombing after midterms? US sends third aircraft carrier, 10,000 troops to Middle East

The United States is deploying a third aircraft carrier and an additional 9,000 to 10,000 troops in the Middle East as tensions remain between the US and Iran. This comes as the American military is ramping up its military presence in the region as US President Donald Trump weighs the possibility of renewed strikes on Iran after the midterm elections in November. Reportedly, USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group “quietly” left San Diego on Sunday (Sep 27) and are expected to reach the region by mid-November.

Third US carrier group to join Middle East deployment

According to an Axios report, citing a US official, the Roosevelt will join the two other carrier groups which are already deployed in the Middle East. While USS George H.W. Bush has been in the region since March this year, USS George Washington was sent from Japan during the summer and replaced USS Abraham Lincoln about a month ago following scrutiny over its extended deployment and conditions of sailors.

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The move would mark a significant US military presence in the region with three aircraft carrier strike groups.

“This means the Middle East region could potentially have up to three aircraft carrier strike groups. This is much more firepower,” the official was quoted as saying by Axios.

9,000 to 10,000 additional US troops

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Pentagon is also deploying the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, carrying Marines from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The report added that the new deployments are expected to bring an additional 9,000 to 10,000 US soldiers to the region. Currently, more than 50,000 American troops are stationed in the Middle East.

Trump weighs renewed strikes on Iran

The military buildup comes days after Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and amid uncertainty over stalled diplomatic efforts. Trump has also suggested that the US renewing strikes on Iran following the midterm elections was “possible”.

On Thursday (Oct 1), Trump threatened that Iran will be “hit very hard” if it is found to be linked to the Flydubai incident. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked whether Iran was involved in the incident.

“I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is yes but we’re working on it right now,” Trump responded.