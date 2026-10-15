/VIDEO | Moment Russian jet-powered drone hits Ukraine supermarket; Zelensky warns against easing sanctions

A Russian jet-powered Shahed drone struck a supermarket in the Odesa region on Thursday (Oct 15), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said as he accused Moscow of continuing to wage war that has been going on for more than four years now. In the attack, the store was partially damaged, and cars were damaged. Three people were injured in the strike. Zelensky called on allies to help defend Ukraine against Russian attacks on civil infrastructure. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

In a post on X, he said, “It is important that our partners help us defend against this. Residential buildings, stores, energy and other critical infrastructure are under attack virtually nonstop. Not a single hour of peace.”

The Ukrainian president added, “What is happening is Russia’s pointed response to the signals it is receiving from America. Unfortunately, there are dangerous signals about the possibility of further sanctions relief. These sanctions were imposed by the world, by America, Europe, and our partners in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its war against us.”

He continued, “Nothing has changed. The war has not stopped. The sanctions must not be lifted. Russia must end the slaughter it itself started and has continued for 1,695 days now. More money to fund the killing will not help bring this about. Strength is what is needed, and America is stronger than Russian terror.”

Zelensky-Trump ties under strain?

The Ukrainian president earlier declared that Kyiv will no longer abide by US President Donald Trump’s energy ceasefire that demanded a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. This comes as ties between Zelensky and Trump soured over a US-Russia diesel agreement. Zelensky has criticised the easing of restrictions on Russian diesel exports, arguing that it could benefit Moscow without securing concessions.

Days earlier, Trump announced the energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, saying it was “effective immediately”. Zelensky denied knowledge of any such agreement but said that he would abide by it if Moscow did the same. However, Ukraine accused Russia of targeting its energy infrastructure just hours after the announcement.