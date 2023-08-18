‘Very promising candidate’: Musk endorses Vivek Ramaswamy’s US presidential bid twice in a day

Elon Musk took to his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, and endorsed the Indian-American entrepreneur and United States presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy twice in a single day for the upcoming 2024 elections, on Friday (August 18).

‘Very promising candidate’

Musk responded to a clip of Ramaswamy, shared on X after his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s online show with the caption, “Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential candidate ever. He’s worth listening to.” To which the Tesla CEO responded by saying “He is a very promising candidate”.



He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023 ×

‘States his beliefs clearly’

It was just hours after the first endorsement that the second one followed.

In a post on X, Ramaswamy laid out his beliefs in 10 points – “God is real. There are two genders. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels. Reverse racism is racism. An open border is no border. Parents determine the education of their children. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind. Capitalism lifts people out of poverty. There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four. The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.”

Reposting the presidential candidate’s post, Musk wrote, “He states his beliefs clearly.”

GOP race

Ramaswamy has been inching closer to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the number two spot in the Republican presidential field. However, former President Donald Trump has managed to maintain his position as the Republican frontrunner.

The Tesla CEO’s support also comes ahead of a Republican-leaning enclave in Atlanta, in the US state of Georgia, in an otherwise Democratic-dominated city.

DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott (South Carolina), and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley are set to appear at the event on Friday. Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie and Ramaswamy will speak on Saturday (August 19).

Ramaswamy along with Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh is among the three Indian-Americans contesting against Trump for the White House in January.

