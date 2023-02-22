Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? All about the Indian-American entrepreneur in the US Presidential bid 2024

The Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy became the second Indian-American to enter the Republican Party's presidential bid after Nikki Haley. He launched his 2024 presidential campaign with a promise to put merit back and end dependence on China. Vivek Ramaswamy announced his bid live on Fox News. According to him, 'woke-ism' is a national threat. Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian American entrepreneur and founder of Roivant Sciences (2014), guaranteed to revive the ideals of the United States. He has also led the most massive biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016. Furthermore, he launched Strive Asset Management in 2022.

Vivek Ramaswamy believes the rise of China is an external threat to the United States. According to him, foreign policy is all about prioritisation. In his presidential bid, Vivek Ramaswamy said, "This isn't just a political campaign. It's a cultural movement." The 37-year-old has written three books, including Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam and Nation of Victims.

Let's glimpse the life of Vivek Ramaswamy, the second Indian-origin name to enter the Republican Party's presidential bid for 2024.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Entrepreneurial Career

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy belongs to a humble background. His parents immigrated to the United States from Kerala, India. His father worked at the General Electric Plant in Evendale, Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist in Cincinnati. Vivek Ramaswamy argues that American capitalism is a way out for discriminated Indian citizens to grab better economic opportunities in the US.

Vivek Ramaswamy pursued his high school studies at St. Xavier High School, Cincinnati. Later, he graduated from Harvard College and went to Yale Law School. Vivek Ramaswamy started his entrepreneurial journey in 2007 with Travis May and co-founded the Campus Venture Network. He also worked at QVT Financial from 2010-2013.

Ramaswamy founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014. He served as the CEO of the company until 2021. Forbes magazine also featured Vivek Ramaswamy in 2015 for his contribution to the development of medical sciences.

Currently, Vivek Ramaswamy is the executive chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management. In 2021, Vivek Ramaswamy became one of the Board of Trustees of St. Xavier High School.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Political Career

In 2022, Ramaswamy considered a candidacy in the United States election in Ohio. A self-described conservative, Ramaswamy, declared his bid for Presidential Elections in 2024 on Fox News. He has also launched his website for the election campaign.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal life