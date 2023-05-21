Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy accepts Bitcoin as campaign donation

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is making a bold move by embracing Bitcoin as a campaign donation and unveiling a proposal to loosen tax restrictions on Bitcoin mining in the United States.

Talking to CBS News, Ramaswamy expressed hope that the thriving Bitcoin ecosystem can empower him to achieve his goals as the potential US president.

"The thriving Bitcoin universe should actually better empower me to do what I want to do as the US president, which is to stabilise the US dollar as a unit of measurement and put the Federal Reserve back in its place with that as its single mandate," he said.

Also read | Justin Trudeau and Giorgia Meloni spar publicly over LGBTQ rights at G7 summit

As per the CBS News report, Ramaswamy's new Bitcoin policy will be announced at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami.

However, the Republican is not the first candidate to accept digital currency donations. Senator Rand Paul achieved the distinction way back in 2016. He also accepted the digital currency as donations to his White House campaign.

Others who have announced a bid for the White House, such as President Joe Biden, Senator Tim Scott, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former President Donald Trump are not currently accepting cryptocurrency contributions.

He said that by accepting Bitcoin, he wants to demonstrate the cryptocurrency's lack of threat.

"Right now, I'm more focused on policy. It also just gives people the choice to donate to the campaign in Bitcoin and signal that we're not threatened by it," he said.

One crucial aspect of Ramaswamy's proposal is advocating for the freedom to mine Bitcoin within the United States.

Bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive process, and the US has recently become the premier location for mining after China curtailed its mining activities to address energy consumption concerns.

However, the Biden administration has proposed a 30 per cent tax on the electricity used by cryptocurrency mining operations in its 2024 budget. Given the Republican control in the House, it is unlikely that such a tax would be passed.

Ramaswamy vehemently opposes this tax and considers it unfair and an abuse of federal power.

He argues that Bitcoin miners should not be treated differently from any other energy consumer. The entrepreneur, as per the report, said, "We'll put that into the rules and preserve the freedom to mine by rescinding and committing against any special taxes for the utilisation of energy for purposes of mining."

Although Bitcoin's value has soared over the past decade, it remains highly volatile due to market uncertainty and government regulations. Despite this volatility, Ramaswamy believes that cryptocurrencies can offer an alternative to individuals concerned about the strength of the US dollar.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE