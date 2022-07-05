US shooting: Who is Robert Crimo? Why did he kill 6 people during a July 4 parade?

US law enforcement agencies on Tuesday apprehended a suspect named Robert Crimo III in connection with the shooting on July 4th in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, which killed six people and injured more than 36 others, ranging in age from 8 to 85. The investigating officers have not confirmed the shooter’s motive. Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County serious crime taskforce, claimed that the shooter opened fire with a "high-powered weapon." The shooting at the Independence Day celebration is the most recent large-scale shooting that has been recorded in grocery shops and churches.

Who is Rober E Crimo III?

Robert E. Crimo III, a 22-year-old thin faced guy with tattoos, also known by the name "Bobbie," is the suspect. He was detained a few hours later while operating a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois licence plate, reported Reuters. It has also been discovered that an internet profile resembles him.

As per reports, Crimo is believed to be the son of a mayoral candidate who lost an election in 2019.

As per some rumours, Crimo used the stage name "Awake the Rapper" to perform and release several self-made rap songs. It is said that his debut single was released in the year 2016. He apparently began using the handle "Awake the Rapper" on social media platforms. He recently released a song named "...In My Honda," in the year 2020, which is assumed to be associated with the fact that he was arrested while driving a silver Honda.

Due to all the violations Crimo caused and violating media platform norms, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter have taken down all media sites associated with Robert Crimo III.

(With inputs from agencies)