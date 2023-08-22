US President Biden tours wildfire-damaged Maui, offers comfort to affected residents

US President Joe Biden has landed in Maui to engage with local authorities, assess the on-ground situation and to console victims of the devastating wildfires that have claimed the lives of more than a hundred residents.

Biden's arrival, on Monday, comes nearly two weeks after devastating wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island, claiming the lives of over 114 individuals.

Helicopter tour of the devastation

Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, embarked on a helicopter tour of the areas ravaged by the fires upon arriving in Maui.

As per Reuters, they will be visiting the devastated city of Lahaina to assess the extent of the wildfire damage, engage with survivors, receive briefings from state and local officials, and deliver remarks.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Green, Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, as well as Representative Jill Tokuda, will accompany the Bidens on the aerial tour of the affected areas.

En route to Maui, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton emphasised that "It's going to be an emotional day for everyone."

Too little, too late?

Despite the fact that the President's visit comes two weeks into the devastating wildfires, Dalton said that Biden will make clear that he was concerned about the victims since day one and "intends for his administration to be there for as long as it takes."

Biden, who is seeking a second term and is in the race for 2024 US Presidential elections, has been facing criticism from some quarters, particularly Republicans, regarding his initial response or the lack thereof to the Maui wildfires.

On August 10, he had declared that he would extend federal aid to Hawaii and offer assistance to those in need. However, he then went several days without addressing the tragedy as he vacationed at his Delaware beach house.

Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), assured reporters that in spite of that, Biden had been kept updated on the situation and that he was "satisfied" with the administration's response.

The wildfires

Propelled by strong winds, the destructive firestorm raged through Lahaina in west Maui on August 8. A total of 114 deaths have been reported, the death toll is still rising.

Official estimates as posted by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen on Facebook show that around 850 people remain missing. This is down from earlier estimates of over 2,000.

