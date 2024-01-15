US: Iowa principal Dan Marburger who saved students from school shooting dies

The principal of a high school in the US state of Iowa who was injured after risking his life to try and save students during a mass shooting has died. The mass shooting which took place earlier this month at a school near Des Moines had previously claimed the lives of two students, including the alleged shooter, and left several others injured.

‘Selfless and heroic’

Principal Dan Marburger of Perry High School was injured after sustaining multiple gunshots during a mass shooting on January 4, when a 17-year-old student reportedly opened fire killing an 11-year-old student and leaving six others wounded.

The 11-year-old identified as Ahmir Joliff, a sixth-grader, was shot three times, said the officials. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old alleged shooter was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death,” Kim Reynolds, the governor of Iowa said in a statement. She added that he would “forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions”.

“Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace,” said Reynolds.

The state governor also ordered flags across the state to fly at half-mast until sunset on the day of Marburger’s funeral.

Marburger, who had been the head of Perry High School since 1995, tried to distract the gunman before being shot, giving students a chance to flee, said his daughter.

He succumbed to his injuries at 8:00 am (local time), his family said in a statement posted to his GoFundMe page. It added, “After 10 days, he lost his battle and this tragedy took his life.”

The state’s Department of Public Safety said that the head of the school had “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students”.

Iowa school shooting

The shooting at Perry High School began at 7:30 am (local time) on January 4 in the school cafeteria where students were having breakfast, according to US officials.

Subsequently, Marburger intervened and tried to “talk down” the suspect, identified as Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student.

Erica Jolliff, Ahmir’s mother, told the Associated Press that her son was known as “Smiley” at home. “He was so well-loved and he loved everyone,” Jolliff said of her son.