Sixth-grader killed in Iowa school shooting identified, injured principal in critical condition

The sixth-grade student who was tragically killed in Thursday (Jan 4) shooting at Perry High School in the US state of Iowa has been identified as Ahmir Jolliff, who succumbed to three gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled by the Iowa State Medical Examiner as a homicide.

The aftermath of the devastating school shooting has revealed more details about the victims and heroic efforts by the school's principal. The Iowa Department of Public Safety now reported that seven people were injured, revising the initial count of five.

Principal Dan Marburger, who was injured in the deadly shooting incident is in critical condition and has been hailed as a "hero". He was among those seven who were injured in the shooting spree. Reports quoting his daughter Claire Marburger said that Principal Marburger attempted to calm the shooter and distract him, allowing students to flee.

Claire in a post on a social media platform said, "Dad was in surgery all day, and is currently stable." Marburger remains in hospital along with two other students. Meanwhile, other victims have been treated and released.

Shooter - Dylan Butler

The assailant, identified as Dylan Butler, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small-calibre handgun, and a makeshift explosive device was also discovered. 17-year-old sisters Yesenia Roeder and Khamya Hall said that Butler had been bullied since elementary school.

Authorities have not yet been able to establish the motive behind the attack and the investigation is currently underway. The shooting incident, which took place on the first day of school after a winter break, occurred during a breakfast program as many at the school rushed for safety and hid themselves.