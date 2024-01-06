Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin was hospitalised, defence department gives update 

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin was hospitalised due to complications arising from a "recent elective medical procedure", according to a statement released by Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder on Friday (Jan 5).

This update on Defence Secretary Austin comes at a critical juncture for the United States as West Asia is facing a potential wider conflict in the region against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

Pentagon Press Secretary Ryder in the following statement on Secretary of Defence said that Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on the evening of January 1 as he was posed with "complications" following a medical procedure.

"He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today. At all times, the Deputy Secretary of Defense was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required," the statement added.

Ryder did not elaborate on the nature of the complications. The Pentagon Press Secretary also did not reveal the expected duration of Austin's hospital stay.

A Pentagon spokesman termed the elective procedure "minor," as per ABC News. Austin's hospitalisation was not disclosed by the Pentagon earlier and when reportedly probed over the delay in giving an update on Austin, Ryder said that it was "an evolving situation" and that "we had to consider a number of factors, including medical and personal privacy issues."

"We are now in a position to update you," Pentagon Press Secretary added.

Increased tensions in Iraq and Syria

Strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting US troops have intensified, prompting a recent US strike that killed an Iran-backed commander in Baghdad. Austin was being made aware of the strike. Reuters citing a defence department spokesperson said that the deputy secretary is automatically authorised to perform the duties of the secretary in case of his inability.