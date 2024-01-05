LIVE TV
Who is Dylan Butler? Iowa school shooter with 'I’m your nightmare coming true' sentiment

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
main img

The law enforcement personnel at Iowa school where 17-year-old Dylan Butler opened fire Photograph:(Reuters)

A cryptic video posted on Dylan Butler's now-deleted social media just moments before the rampage provides a chilling glimpse into the disturbed mind behind the violence. 

A 17-year-old Dylan Butler unleashed shooting terror in a rural Iowa school on Thursday (Jan 4) morning, killing a sixth-grader and injuring five others, including the school's principal. 

Butler, a student at Perry High School, attacked the school at 7:47 AM (local time) armed with two firearms and a makeshift explosive device, according to reports in the local media. The attack unfolded on the first day back to class after winter break and thus caught students and faculty off guard. 

Butler is believed to have acted alone. The 17-year-old turned the gun on himself and was reportedly killed by gunshot before law enforcement could get his hold. 

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante stated at a press conference that the attack occurred before the school's opening bell when "very few students and faculty" were present in the building.

Iowa school shooting incident: Dylan Butler's motive

Butler's motive remains unclear. However, a cryptic video posted on his now-deleted social media just moments before the rampage provides a chilling glimpse into the disturbed mind behind the violence. 

The TikTok video, reported upon by the US media, showed Butler in a school bathroom stall with a blue duffle bag at his feet, which carried the caption: "Now we wait." 

Also watch | Iowa School shooting: 1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at high school; suspect also dead

The short-video was reportedly set to the song "Stray Bullet" by the rock group KMFDM, featuring ominous lyrics such as "I’m your nightmare coming true, I am your worst enemy" and "Stray bullet, from the barrel of love."

The small town campus, housing both a middle school and high school, is located 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Media reports quoting two 17-year-old siblings Yesenia Roeder and Khamya Hall claimed that the shooter was subjected to bullying at the school along with his younger sister. 

The students alleged that the school officials failed to act on the matter and reasoned that the shooting was his “last straw”.

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

