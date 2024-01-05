Who is Dylan Butler? Iowa school shooter with 'I’m your nightmare coming true' sentiment

A 17-year-old Dylan Butler unleashed shooting terror in a rural Iowa school on Thursday (Jan 4) morning, killing a sixth-grader and injuring five others, including the school's principal.

Butler, a student at Perry High School, attacked the school at 7:47 AM (local time) armed with two firearms and a makeshift explosive device, according to reports in the local media. The attack unfolded on the first day back to class after winter break and thus caught students and faculty off guard.

Butler is believed to have acted alone. The 17-year-old turned the gun on himself and was reportedly killed by gunshot before law enforcement could get his hold.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante stated at a press conference that the attack occurred before the school's opening bell when "very few students and faculty" were present in the building.

Iowa school shooting incident: Dylan Butler's motive

Butler's motive remains unclear. However, a cryptic video posted on his now-deleted social media just moments before the rampage provides a chilling glimpse into the disturbed mind behind the violence.

The TikTok video, reported upon by the US media, showed Butler in a school bathroom stall with a blue duffle bag at his feet, which carried the caption: "Now we wait."

Also watch | Iowa School shooting: 1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at high school; suspect also dead × The short-video was reportedly set to the song "Stray Bullet" by the rock group KMFDM, featuring ominous lyrics such as "I’m your nightmare coming true, I am your worst enemy" and "Stray bullet, from the barrel of love."

The small town campus, housing both a middle school and high school, is located 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Media reports quoting two 17-year-old siblings Yesenia Roeder and Khamya Hall claimed that the shooter was subjected to bullying at the school along with his younger sister.