Iowa's Perry high school shooting: Sixth grader killed while five others injured

In an incident of a tragic gun shooting, a 17-year-old teenager killed a sixth grader while five others were left injured in the US state of Iowa, media reports said. Among the injured were four students and a school administrator. The incident took place at Perry High School in the morning hours of Thursday (Jan 4) local time. The suspect teenager was also killed as he succumbed to self-inflicted injuries during the gunfire, reports said citing officials.

At a news conference following the horrific incident, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Mitch Mortvedt said that the suspect teenager was identified as Dylan Butler. The motive behind the act is still unclear and authorities are investigating the matter. Moreover, the identities of the victims, except the injured school administrator, in the shooting are also not revealed. The administrator was identified by Easton Valley Community School District as the principal at Perry High School, Dan Marburger.