Gravitas | What the fossils of the giant predator worms 'terror beasts' reveal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
Fossils of 'terror beasts' have been unearthed. These worms were some of the largest swimming animals over 520 million years ago. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

