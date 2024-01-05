UK: Indian-origin man awarded 9 months of jail term for masturbating in front of woman on London train

An Indian-origin man was sentenced to nine months in jail in the United Kingdom after he was found guilty of masturbating on a London Underground train.

The man identified as Mukesh Shah, from Wembley in north London, was found guilty of indecent exposure at London Inner Crown Court in December 2023 and was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The incident ensued when Shah sat diagonally opposite the victim, a woman who was travelling alone on board the carriage, staring at her, making her uncomfortable.

Following this, she noticed that the 43-year-old had exposed his genitals and started to masturbate.

The victim, who was travelling alone in an empty Piccadilly Line carriage between Sudbury Town and Acton Town when Shah boarded the train at around 11.40 pm, captured his indecent act on camera hoping it would deter him.

However, this did not stop him and rather he kept moving along the carriage also protesting that he hadn't done anything wrong.

The victim then reported the incident to British Transport Police (BTP) along with the video which led to the identification of Shah.

“This was a frightening and upsetting experience for the victim and I commend her bravery in confronting the offender, managing to capture an image of Shah and reporting this,” said BTP Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Mark Luker.

“Shah's disgusting actions have not only secured him time behind bars but restrictions following his release to prevent him from repeating his actions in the future. We will always take reports of sexual offences seriously and will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice," he said.

