Britain likely go to polls in last six months of 2024, Rishi Sunak indicates

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicated on Thursday (Jan 4) that the nation will likely go to the polls in the last six months of this year. Sunak's announcement came amid mounting speculations about the date of the general election.

The prime minister has ruled out a spring election. He has until the end of January 2025 to call a much-anticipated general election. He said that his "working assumption" was it would take place in the second half of the year.

During his visit to Mansfield, central England, Sunal said: "My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year."

"I want to keep going, managing the economy well and cutting people's taxes... I've got lots to get on with," he added.

Sunak's Conservative party has been in power since 2010, but it has been heavily trailing Labour in the polls. Labour party has called for an early election, but Sunak moved swiftly to deny it by saying he had work to do, including cutting taxes.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer slammed the decision, accusing the Tory leader of trying to "squat" at Downing Street for months on end by "dithering and delaying" on facing the electorate.

Pat McFadden, Labour's national campaign coordinator, accused Sunak of "bottling" holding the election.

"He needs to stop hiding, stop being so weak, stop squatting in Number 10 without a mandate and simply come clean with the public: when will the British people get their say on 14 years of Tory (Conservative) failure?" he asked in a statement.

"Even now Rishi Sunak is still leaving himself as much wiggle room as possible. But the reality is clear: the only thing worse than five more months of this Tory government would be five more years."

What will be possible dates?

The Conservatives' years in power have been bookended by economic troubles, first the fallout from the 2008 global financial crash, and latterly a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by high inflation and energy prices.

Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections, and coming soon after the March 6 government budget, when the Tories are tipped to announce tax cuts to woo voters.