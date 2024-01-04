Epstein case files: Here's what papers reveal about Clinton, Prince Andrew, Hawking and others

More than 150 names related to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein started getting revealed on Wednesday (Jan 3) as part of a settled lawsuit between Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and alleged survivor Virginia Giuffre.



The big names which emerged in the controversial documents included former US President Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew, scientist Stephen Hawking and others.



In a ruling made earlier this month, US District Judge Loretta Preska claimed that there was no legal basis to maintain confidentiality related to the names of individuals. The documents have been revealed many years after Virginia Giuffre filed a case against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and accused her of working with Jeffrey Epstein in the alleged sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell was also accused by Giuffre of defaming her by denying the claims made by her of sexual trafficking and abuse, which she faced as a minor during 1999-2002, publicly.

Epstein's prosecution over the accusations came to a halt abruptly after he was allegedly found hanging in a New York prison in August 2019.

Bill Clinton - Doe 36 in Epstein's court documents

Former US president Bill Clinton, who has been referred to as "Doe 36" in the case files, is said to have been mentioned 50 times in the records.



Even though Virginia Giuffre did not accuse Clinton of any wrongdoings, she said that she saw him spending time with two young women on Epstein's island, which he claimed to have never visited.



Even though Clinton denied visiting the island, the flight records show that he was using Epstein's plane for visiting places like Paris, Bangkok, and Brunei after his presidency ended



As per the records, another survivor Johanna Sjoberg had testified that Epstein had shared with her Bill Clinton "likes them young," while making reference to girls. Clinton also was in a relationship with a 22-year-old White House intern while he was serving as the US president.

Stephen Hawking's connection with underage orgy

In 2015, just after a civil claim was filed by Virginia Giuffre in the US, in an email sent by Jeffrey Epstein to the disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell it was revealed that she was asked by Epstein to "issue a reward" to any of her friends – who can help in countering her claims that Professor Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy.

“You can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false. The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy,” read the email, as reported by the Irish News.

The royal connection – Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre claimed that she was trafficked to Britain's Prince Andrew where she encountered a

"wicked" and "really scary time" about an incident which occurred in March 2001. She said that visiting the nightclub, Ghislaine Maxwell asked her to "do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey.” However, Prince Andrew claimed that he never met Virginia Giuffre and that all her claims were 'false'



In the documents released, references have been made to Johanna Sjoberg - who had alleged that Prince Andrew groped her while she was sitting on a couch in the Manhattan apartment of Epstein in 2001.

Larry Page and lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase

The government of the US Virgin Islands made efforts to serve a subpoena on Google co-founder Larry Page for obtaining the documents which may have helped in the civil lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.

Watch: Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates and others unsealed in lawsuit documents The lawsuit was connected to allegations of sex trafficking faced by a longtime customer of the bank Jeffrey Epstein. “Larry Page —the co-founder and co-owner of Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC's parent company)—is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan” as a customer, said lawyers, in their court filing.

Glenn Dubin's message

Virginia Giuffre, in her lawsuit, has said that Ghislaine Maxwell had asked her to give a “massage” to billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin. Giuffre said, “And when they say massage, that means erotic, okay? That's their term for it. I think there are plenty of other witnesses who can attest to what massage actually means. And I'm telling you that Ghislaine told me to go to Glenn Dubin and give him a massage, which means sex,” according to the documents, shared by Forbes.

Other famous personalities like Nobel laureate Lawrence Krauss, Michael Jackson, magician David Copperfield, comedian Chris Tucker, actor Kevin Spacey, Victoria's Secret magnate Les Wexner and model Naomi Campbell have also been mentioned in the list of guests who visited Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island.