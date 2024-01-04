Jeffrey Epstein's court files unsealed, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew emerge as big names

The court documents, which included names of people linked to sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein were made public. US former president Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew – a member of the UK's royal family – emerged as some of the big names.



A New York federal judge gave orders for the release of the files as part of a lawsuit linked to Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She has been serving a 20-year jail prison sentence for crimes which she allegedly committed along with Epstein.



The 943 pages of documents were released by the court on Wednesday evening (Dec 3). Some of the people named have been accused of wrongdoing and others present on the list are either potential witnesses or those making allegations.



New York Judge Loretta Preska, while giving orders for making the names public, said that many of those who have been named in the lawsuit were already identified in Maxwell's criminal trial and by the media.