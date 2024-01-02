Bill Clinton to be named among 200 linked to Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking conspiracy: Report

United States former President Bill Clinton's name is set to emerge among the 200 who have been identified as one of many John Does in previously redacted documents which are connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per ABC News.



As per a report published in Fox News, Clinton "is not the only big name expected to be released."



"There are more than 150 individuals identified only as John or Jane Does, but the legal masking is about to come off," the report added.



A federal judge last month in New York gave the orders for the unsealing of dozens of documents which name people who are related to the late, disgraced financier.

"The Manhattan federal judge ruled that there was no justification to continue to have documents sealed in a settled case involving an Epstein accuser. The documents are expected to be unredacted and released as early as tomorrow, and among those named: former President Bill Clinton. That’s according to ABC News,” the report said.



On Sunday (Dec 31), ABC News said that Clinton will be named but "there is no indication the sealed records contain evidence of illegal conduct" by the former president. According to ABC News, Clinton's name emerges more than 50 times in the redacted filings.

Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs resurface

The flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced on social media days before more than 150 people, related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, were publicly disclosed.



Taking to X, Journalist Liz Crokin said, “What people are also failing to report is that a smaller version of these flight logs — which I was reporting on going back to 2016 — were released via Gawker in 2015.” The Jeffrey Epstein flight logs everyone is sharing as “breaking news” were released in 2021 during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.



What people are also failing to report is that a smaller version of these flight logs — which I was reporting on going back to 2016 — were released via… pic.twitter.com/sAe3y0aCp1 — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) January 2, 2024 × “These records have been available via open source information since 2015, and now all of a sudden people want to talk about them or post them as breaking news for clickbait and/or to gain followers,” Liz wrote in the post.

The journalist added, "There's a ton of records that are about to be released regarding Epstein. There will be new and old information that comes out. Be careful about what you share and who you follow. Expect a ton of disinformation and PYSOPs swirling around the release of the Epstein records!"



As per the old flight logs, former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump had boarded Epstein’s Lolita Express together.



In 2015, a lawsuit was filed between Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and his former lover and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. It was alleged by Giuffre that, when she was 17 years old, she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell. Epstein, who had been convicted as a sex offender in Florida, died at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York while waiting for a federal trial in a sex trafficking case in 2019.