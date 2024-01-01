US border officials process a record of around 300,000 migrants in December: Report

The government data obtained by CBS News revealed that the United States immigration officials on the southern border expect to process more than 300,000 migrants in December, which is an all-time monthly high. The report said that it will likely include a record number of families travelling with children.

This came amid reports emerged that migrants amassed at the US southern border with Mexico as officials from both countries agreed to work together more closely to tackle record migration at their shared border.

The migrants gathered behind barbed wire set up by the state of Texas and patrolled by the Texas National Guard. They were to be processed.

Following US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Mexico, the countries agreed to strengthen a sponsorship project for Venezuelan, Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Haitian migrants while also addressing the core causes of migration. The negotiations came after the US temporarily closed some border crossings in order to redeploy agents to enforcement.

The CBS News report highlighted how the massive number of migrant arrivals this month put a strain on both sides. The situation has stranded tens of thousands of migrants and spurred politicians to consider severely restricting asylum.

The report mentioned that US Border Patrol agents are on course to take into custody a quarter of a million migrants who entered the country illegally at the Mexican border in December.

Meanwhile, other officials at ports are expected to process roughly 50,000 new arrivals under a Biden administration appointment system. The data has posed a significant political vulnerability for President Joe Biden as he seeks re-election.

This is the first time, as monthly statistics dating back to the fiscal year 2000 showed that the US Customs and Border Protection has never processed that many migrants along the southern border in one month.

As reported, the preliminary Department of Homeland Security (DHS) statistics showed that Border Patrol personnel processed approximately 235,000 migrants till December 28. They crossed the southern border unlawfully between ports of entry. If current trends continue, Border Patrol will report over 260,000 apprehensions this month, which is record a high.